Sounder trains available for Seahawks vs. New York Jets Jan. 1

Sound Transit’s Sounder train will be running to this weekend’s Seahawks game. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Sunday, Jan. 1, for the 1:05 p.m. Seahawks game against the Jets.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.