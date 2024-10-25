Sounder trains available for Seahawks vs. the Buffalo Bills Oct. 27

Sound Transit is offering Sounder train service to the 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 Seahawks game against the Buffalo Bills. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County stops in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Seahawks mascot Blitz has more tips on how to ride here.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.