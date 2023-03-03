Sounder trains available for Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is running for the 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Seattle Sounders FC game against Real Salt Lake.

From the north, the inbound N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 4:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 5:44 p.m.

The return train departs 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders FC games is available athttp://www.soundtransit.org/sounders.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.