Sounder trains available for weekend sports events

Seattle sports fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder train to this weekend’s Mariners and Seahawks games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.

Due to the multiple sports events in Seattle this weekend, it is highly recommended that passengers use an ORCA card or the Transit GO Ticket app to avoid lines at ticket vending machines. Passengers should also allow extra time for travel and consider arriving early to the venue

Special Sounder service will be available for the Mariners game on Saturday and on Sunday (if necessary). Separate Sounder game trains will serve the Seahawks game no matter the kickoff time.

Mariners game Saturday, Oct. 15

For the 1:07 p.m. Mariners playoff game Saturday against the Houston Astros, the inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

Should the Mariners extend the series to Sunday, Oct. 16

Should the Mariners extend the series with a win, game trains will run Sunday, Oct. 16 for the 12:07 p.m. game. The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

The return train to Everett will leave Seattle 35 minutes after the game.

Seahawks game Sunday, Oct. 16

If the Mariners play

If the Mariners play Sunday, kickoff for the Seahawks game against the Arizona Cardinals will move to 2:30 p.m.

In that case, the first inbound Sounder train from the south serving the Seahawks game would depart Lakewood at 11:21 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder stations though Sumner and then arrive at King Street Station at 12:31 p.m.

The second inbound Sounder train from the south serving the Seahawks game departs Lakewood at 11:46 a.m. and serves all S-Line stations, arriving at 1:02 p.m.

Return trains for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood depart King Street Station 20 and 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 11:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 12:44 p.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

If the Mariners are not playing

If the Mariners are not playing on Sunday, the Seahawks kickoff will be at 1:05 p.m.

In that case, the inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available atwww.soundtransit.org/mariners.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available athttp://www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.