Sounder trains available for weekend sports events

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.

The service will be available Saturday, Sept. 10, for the 5 p.m. Sounders game against Austin. The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 2:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

You can also take the Sounder train to see the Mariners play the Atlanta Braves at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train to Everett will leave Seattle 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners. An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games, beginning Sept. 25, is available athttp://www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.