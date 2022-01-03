Sounder trains between Seattle and Everett canceled due to landslide

Sound Transit canceled its Sounder N Line service between Seattle and Everett starting Monday afternoon, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan. 5 because of a landslide that has covered the tracks near milepost 19.6, about three miles north of Edmonds.

The transit agency said it will provide special buses with direct service for N Line passengers to Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett. For afternoon service through Wednesday, buses will depart Seattle at 5th Avenue and Weller Street at 4:33 and 5:35 p.m. Morning N Line commuters will find a bus at Everett station at 6:15 and 7:15 a.m., Mukilteo at 6:26 and 7:26 a.m. and Edmonds at 6:41 and 7:41 a.m.

Passengers may also take regularly scheduled ST Express and Community Transit bus service. If there are no additional landslide events, regular N Line service will resume Thursday, Jan.6.

You can find more information here.