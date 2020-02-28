Sounder trains to run for Sunday Sounders FC match

Sounders FC fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the match on Sunday, March 1, at noon against the Chicago Fire FC.

Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express bus and King County Metro bus service to and from CenturyLink Field.

An inbound Sounder train from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 9:45 a.m., with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 p.m.

Return trains depart King Street Station approximately 35 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders FC games is available at soundtransit.org/centurylink.

Sounder game trains are not only for sports fans, but can be used by anyone wishing to travel to Seattle on a weekend. For tips and more information, read our blog post on special weekend Sounder service.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. ST Express tickets can be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available atsoundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Free parking is available at all Sounder stations, including the Edmonds station.