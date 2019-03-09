Soundview School offering summer camps

Mountlake Terrace-based Soundview School has opened its summer camp registration to the public.

Summer camp at Soundview provides hands-on, inquiry-based learning activities for all early childhood, elementary, and middle school students — from outdoor exploration and science experiments, to playwriting and making music and art.

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended care available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The early childhood program provides on-campus activities, daily rest time and an emphasis on play-based learning. The elementary and middle school programs offer weekly field trips and integrated, inquiry-driven instruction based on each week’s theme.

Visit www.soundview.org/summer to register and find more information, or call 425-778-8572. Financial aid may be available.