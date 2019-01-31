Soundview School presents free screening of ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’ Feb. 7

Soundview School Partners in Parenting presents the film Won’t You Be My Neighbor from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Soundview School: 6515 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. This free event is open to the public.

We will be collecting donations of basic necessities for Neighbors in Need, including laundry soap, toiletries, gloves and socks.

Registration is required, and snacks will be provided. Child care will be available for Soundview students. Suitable for 6th grade – adult. Runtime is 1 hour, 34 minutes.

Register for free at www.soundview.org/wont-you-be. More event information at www.soundview.org/soundview-blog.

Questions? Contact Chrissy at [email protected]