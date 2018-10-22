Soundview School presents ‘Partners in Parenting: Stop Fighting, Find Balance’ Oct. 25

Soundview School in Lynnwood is presenting a Thursday, Oct. 25 program, “Partners in Parenting: Stop Fighting, Find Balance — Helping Our Children (and Ourselves) Find Balance with Technology in an Age of Digital Distraction.”

Emily Cherkin, of The Screentime Consultant, will address current research about screens and brain development. This event, from 6-8 p.m., is free and open to the public. RSVP at www.soundview.org/partners-in-parenting/.

Soundview School is located at 6515 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.