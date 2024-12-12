Soundview School students advocate for human rights during rally

Students in grades 3-5 at Lynnwood-based Soundview School came together for a human rights rally Tuesday commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The event, held in front of the school on 196th Street Southwest, served as an opportunity for students to voice their support for equality, justice and respect for all individuals, the school said. Facilitated by fifth-grade teacher Mike MacCully, the rally aimed to empower students to express their passions and show that their voices can influence the world around them.

“We wanted students to feel they can make an impact by demonstrating their interests and taking action,” MacCully said. Preparation for the rally included crafting signs, writing speeches and learning about the history and significance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These lessons tied into broader studies on how governmental systems shape people’s lives and how individuals can influence these systems in return.

According to the school, among the topics students were passionate about were LGBTQ+ rights and the principle that all humans deserve equal treatment, the school said. “Even if we don’t identify as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, we can still work hard to make a safe place for them,” said fifth-grader Faye Ellis. “We want Soundview to be a safe place for everyone… That’s why we’re doing this rally.”

Other students highlighted the global importance of human rights. “When you go home tonight, think about how you can help immigrants, refugees and how lucky you are to have rights. Don’t take it for granted because some people don’t have these rights,” said student Arlo Muran.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights says all humans should live happily with their basic needs fulfilled, but many people are fully denied these rights… from Siberia to the Sahara,” Luka Clark added.

Looking ahead, MacCully envisions the rally growing in scale. “As this event evolves, we hope to include more people, increasing the impact and reach of the students’ message,” he said.

Soundview School is an International Baccalaureate school serving grades pre-K through eighth grade.