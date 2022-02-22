South County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter open this week

With freezing temperatures in the forecast overnight this week, the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter is now open for anyone needing overnight sheltering.

The shelter opens at 7 p.m. at Maple Park Church (60th Avenue West and 176th Street Southwest, Lynnwood). A meal will be provided to all guests.

Guests may arrive by car and parking is available

Guests may be dropped off by police, ambulance, taxi or a friend but the vehicle driver must check in personally

Walk-ins are not permitted

Anyone with non-prescription drugs, alcohol or drug paraphernalia will not be allowed in

Those needing transportation should meet at one of the listed locations precisely at the pick-up time:

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, at 7 p.m. (9 p.m. on Wednesday).

Trinity Lutheran Church 6215 196th St. S.W. at 7:05 p.m. (9:05 p.m. on Wednesday)

Value Village sign on the westside of Highway 99 at 172nd Street Southwest in Lynnwood, at 7:20 p.m. (9:20 p.m. Wednesday).

Learn more at www.weallbelong.org.