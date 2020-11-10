South County Fire announces hiring of new assistant chief of fire prevention, deputy chief of training

South County Fire this week announced the hiring of a new assistant chief and the promotion of a deputy chief. this week: Michael Fitzgerald will be joining South County Fire as assistant chief of fire prevention and Battalion Chief David Wells has been promoted to deputy chief of training.

Fitzgerald comes to South County Fire from Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, where he most recently served as deputy chief of community risk reduction.

“Assistant Chief Fitzgerald is a well-respected leader in fire prevention and risk reduction in our region, our county and our state. Our prevention team and the people of south Snohomish County will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Fire Chief Thad Hovis.

Fitzgerald is the president of the Snohomish County Fire Prevention Association, the president of the Northwest Washington Chapter of the International Code Council and serves as the treasurer of the Fire 7 Foundation. He began his career in emergency services in 1987. His early career as an emergency medical technician and paramedic included working in five Washington counties. Fitzgerald joined the Monroe Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic in 1995. He was promoted to fire inspector in 2002, and fire marshal in 2004. Fitzgerald also served 12 years as fire chief of Snohomish County Fire District 28 in Index.

He holds an associate degree in fire command administration, a bachelor’s degree in paramedicine and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration.

Fitzgerald said his areas of interest and importance in the fire service include institutionalization of continuous improvement, strengthening existing community partnerships and making data-informed decisions. “I’m excited to work with the team at South County Fire and want to help the team envision and execute contemporary approaches to community protection, preparedness and planning,” he said.

In his new role as deputy chief of training, Wells will oversee training programs for more than 300 employees of South County Fire. Wells will also be responsible for continuing regional fire service collaboration efforts to enhance programs, reduce duplicated efforts and promote effective interagency operations at emergency incidents.

“Throughout his career, Deputy Chief Wells has been a leader in the fire station, at emergency incidents and on the drill ground. He has the right combination of experience, skills and knowledge to make sure our team is well trained and prepared to safely and effectively serve the people of South Snohomish County,” said Fire Chief Hovis.

Wells joined Snohomish County Fire District 1 in 2003 as a firefighter/paramedic and rose through the ranks as five local fire departments combined to become South County Fire. He served as a captain in the training division for four years prior to his promotion to battalion chief earlier this year.

Prior to his service in Snohomish County, he worked as an emergency medical technician in Massachusetts and as a paramedic and flight medic employed by Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where his duties included working with and supporting the 54th Medical Detachment.

Wells earned his bachelor’s degree in biology at Gordon College in Massachusetts and his paramedic certification at Tacoma Community College.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services with 14 neighborhood fire stations serving more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated South Snohomish County.