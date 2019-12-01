South County Fire annual Neighborhood Holiday Party Dec. 7 at Lake Serene Fire Station

South County Fire is inviting families to the 26th annual Neighborhood Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec.7, 10 a.m., at Lake Serene Fire Station 23, 4323 Serene Way, Lynnwood. Santa Claus will be making a special appearance with a little help from the firefighters.

Those attending are advised to RSVP at CommunityOutreach@southsnofire.org or by calling 425-320-5800. Attendees should also bring along a wrapped gift ($10 value or less) labeled with first and last name for each child attending the party. Santa Claus will hand out the gifts to the children during the party.

Lake Serene Fire Station 23 is one of 14 stations staffed around the clock by South County Fire. The department is the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, serving more than 250,000 residents in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.