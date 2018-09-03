South County Fire board to meet in Lynnwood on Sept. 11

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will meet in Lynnwood on Sept. 11. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Lynnwood Fire Station 15, 18800 44th Ave. W.

Commissioners are responsible for setting policies, adopting the budget and defining the long-term vision for the regional fire authority approved by voters in the City of Lynnwood and Snohomish County Fire District 1 last fall. The seven-member board consists of two appointed Lynnwood City Council members, Council President Benjamin Goodwin and Councilmember Christine Frizzell, and the five elected Fire District 1 Commissioners: David Chan, Jim Kenny, Jim McGaughey, Bob Meador and Richard Schrock.

Typically, board meetings are held at South County Fire Headquarters in unincorporated South Everett. Regular business meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Work sessions take place on the second Tuesday of each month. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.

The board has scheduled quarterly meetings in Lynnwood this year to provide city residents with an opportunity to attend a commissioner meeting at a location convenient for them.

The agenda for the Sept. 11 work session meeting in Lynnwood will be posted Sept. 7 on the South County Fire website, www.SouthSnoFire.org.

South County Fire is Snohomish County’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services. The regional fire authority serves 250,000 residents in the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.