South County Fire Captain to sing National Anthem at Edmonds fireworks show

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announce that South County Fire & Rescue Capt. Keith Sessions, of Lynnwood, will be singing the National Anthem at the Edmonds Fourth of July fireworks on Wednesday, July 4.

Sessions is U.S. Air Force veteran and a long time lover of singing who sings at home, church and for a variety of high-profile community events.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce “An Edmonds Kind of Fourth” celebration includes the Beat Brackett 5K, Baby Brackett 1K, Children’s Parade, Main Parade and the evening fireworks.

