South County Fire: Change your clocks, check your batteries

Daylight savings time is ending, and when you change your clocks Sunday, Nov. 3, South County Fire reminds you to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

A few reminders:

– Replaceable batteries should be changed once each year.

– Smoke alarms with non-replaceable batteries can work for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

– Replace all smoke alarms after 10 years.