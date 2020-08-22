South County Fire deploys three firefighters to assist with Chapman Lake fire

South County Fire has deployed three firefighters to Eastern Washington to assist local agencies with the Chapman fire.

Firefighters Cliff Affeldt, Brad Cheek and firefighter/paramedic Phil Pons left Aug. 16 with BRUSH21 — a South County truck equipped to fight brush and wildland fires, said South County spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

The crews have been working nights to contain the fire near Chapman Lake, located 13.2 miles south of Cheney and 2.5 miles east of Badger Lake, where fire began Sunday evening. Since then, the fire has reportedly burned more than 200 acres and is reported as being 55 percent contained. There is also a smaller 22-acre fire near Williams Lake in the same area.

South County crews are expected to remain until this Sunday, Aug. 23, Hynes said.

–Photos courtesy of South County Fire