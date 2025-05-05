South County Fire EMS Week open house at Hilltop Fire Station May 17

South County Fire is hosting an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week Open House from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at Hilltop Fire Station 22, 20510 Damson Rd, Lynnwood.

Bring in your own special stuffed animal for a Teddy Bear Clinic during this free event.

Meet your firefighters, tour a fire engine and also learn:

– How to keep your child safe in a car seat

– Hands-only CPR

– How to prevent window falls

Free window locks will be available while supplies last, thanks to grant funding.

The Hilltop Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org/openhouse.