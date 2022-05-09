South County Fire helping new drivers stay safe with class for teens, parents

Reckless and distracted driving is the number-one killer of teens in the U.S., and South County Fire is hoping to minimize those kinds of accidents in Snohomish County by hosting an Impact teens driving class for both teens and parents.

Two online classes will be held on June 23, at noon and at 6 p.m. Teens will learn important information about licensing laws, distractions while driving, seat belts, speed and the critical importance of role modeling good behaviors behind the wheel.

The classes are free, but attendees must register in advance. Need special accommodations? Just let South County Fire know in your registration.

For schools or any groups of 10 or more, email South County Fire to set up a private class.