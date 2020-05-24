South County Fire helps veteran’s family put on a socially-distant patriotic display

South County Fire Friday helped the family of a 98-year-old World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient honor him with an impromptu self-distancing patriotic display.

After hearing the sound of patriotic music playing nearby, firefighters at Lynnwood Fire Station 15 discovered it was coming from across the street at Aegis Assisted Living, where two women were standing on stepladders to see their father, Gerald Griffin, sitting outside his room. The women, who were unable to visit Griffin due to coronavirus-related restrictions, were waving American flags to celebrate their father.

When firefighters went to assist, they brought a larger flag and a fire engine for Griffin’s daughters to stand on and give him a better view of the patriotic display.

–Photos courtesy of South County Fire