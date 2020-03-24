South County Fire hosting online Kids Fire Academy starting March 24

South County Fire is sponsoring an online Kids Fire Academy starting Tuesday, March 24.
Here’s how it works:
- Each weekday, South County Fire posts a new activity here.
- Complete all activities for the week to earn a Fire Safety Award
- Collect all weekly Fire Safety Awards to become an official graduate of the Kids Fire Academy.
- Celebrate your achievement at a special fire station open house (date and location yet to be determined. You can sign up here to receive email notification or follow them on Facebook).
- Present all four Fire Safety Awards at the open house to receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.