South County Fire hosting open house at Lake Serene Station Jan. 11

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, Jan. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Lake Serene Fire Station 23, 4323 Serene Way, Lynnwood.

Drop by the fire station any time during this free event for fun activities including:

* Meet your firefighters

* Learn hands-only CPR

* Learn how to use a fire extinguisher

Free bike helmets will also be available while supplies last.

The Lake Serene Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations.

