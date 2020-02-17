South County Fire hosting Scout Day at the fire station March 14

South County Fire invites scouts, their families and the community to Scout Day on Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

This fire station open house features activities to meet scout badge requirements including:

ACT to Save a Life first aid training.

Wilderness first aid.

Disaster preparedness: How to create a go-bag.

Community helper education: Meet a firefighter and tour the fire engine and medic unit.

Fire and home safety: Home fire escape plans, smoke alarm safety and more.

Learn more and register your group for this free event at www.southsnofire.org/scoutday.