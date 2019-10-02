South County Fire invites public to welcome new fire engine Oct. 8

The public is invited to join firefighters in welcoming South County Fire’s newest fire engine with a traditional roll-in ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. at Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station 15.

During the ceremony, those in attendance will push the new engine into the firehouse. This custom dates back to the 1830s and the days of horse-drawn equipment, which could not be easily backed into the station. Firefighters would unhitch the horse team and push the equipment into the station.

Lynnwood Fire Station 15 is located at 18800 44th Ave. W.