South County Fire Neighborhood Night open house at Lake Serene Fire Station April 10

The public is invited to South County Fire’s Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, April 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Lake Serene Fire Station 23, 4323 Serene Way, Lynnwood.

At this free event, visit your fire station, meet your firefighters and learn about the emergency services they provide in your neighborhood.

Activities and information will include:

– Fire engine tours

– Hands-only CPR

– Bunker gear demonstration at 6 p.m. and more

The Lake Serene Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County. Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org/openhouse.