South County Fire offering free two-hour preparedness class Feb. 27

Get started on disaster preparedness with a new free two-hour class offered by South County Fire.

The interactive, hands-on training includes:

How to build a preparedness kit for your family.

Disaster first aid basics.

Putting out small fires.

Shutting off utilities.

Assessing damage to determine a safe action plan for your home.

The class is being offered on the fourth Thursday of select months, 6- 8 p.m., at Lynnwood Fire Station 15, 18800 44th Ave. W. The first class will be Feb. 27. Advance registration is required; sign up online and learn more at www.southsnofire.org/familyprep.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.