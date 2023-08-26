South County Fire offers free disaster preparedness training

Learn how to prepare for a disaster by attending a free program from South County Fire this fall:

Disaster Preparedness for Families

This online class on Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m., will provide a basic introduction to preparedness including an overview of local hazards, how to start a family preparedness kit, steps to create a family disaster plan and how to shut off utilities.

Learn more and register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/prepare or call 425-320-5800.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Course

CERT provides three full days of training for those who want to learn how to help before, during and after a disaster. Training will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

Participants will learn how to prepare for hazards that can happen in their communities. They will learn basic disaster response skills to help family, neighbors and coworkers until additional help arrives. This includes first aid, fire safety and light search and rescue.

Learn more and register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/CERT or call 425-320-5800.