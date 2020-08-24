South County Fire offers free online class in disaster preparedness Aug. 27

Is your family prepared for a disaster? South County Fire will host a free online class in disaster preparedness Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Learn how to prepare and care for families in a disaster in this training which includes:

  • An overview of disasters known to Washington. 
  • A how-to on building a preparedness kit for your family.
  • Basic steps to creating a family disaster plan.
  • Shutting off utilities.
  • Disaster first aid basics.

South County Fire offers two classes each month:

  • 1 p.m. every second Thursday
  • 6:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday

Registration is required and can be done on the South County Fire website. For more information, contact communityoutreach@southsnofire.org or call 425-320-5800.

