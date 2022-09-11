South County Fire offers free preparedness class online Sept. 14

September is National Preparedness Month. Learn about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time in a free online class being presented by South County Fire on Sept.14, 6-7 p.m.
Topics covered in this class include:
- How to start a preparedness kit for your family.
- Basic steps to creating a family disaster plan.
- Shutting off utilities.
- Disaster first aid basics.
Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/prepare.
South County Fire also offers these free online classes: ACT first aid and CPR, child safety and CPR, child car seats, aging in place, home fire safety and Impact Teen Drivers. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.