South County Fire offers free preparedness class online Sept. 14

Posted: September 10, 2022 8

September is National Preparedness Month. Learn about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time in a free online class being presented by South County Fire on Sept.14, 6-7 p.m. 

Topics covered in this class include:

  • How to start a preparedness kit for your family.
  • Basic steps to creating a family disaster plan.
  • Shutting off utilities.
  • Disaster first aid basics.

Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/prepare.

South County Fire also offers these free online classes: ACT first aid and CPR, child safety and CPR, child car seats, aging in place, home fire safety and Impact Teen Drivers. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME