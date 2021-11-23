South County Fire offers tips for a safe Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with three times as many compared to an average day, according to the National Fire Protection Association. South County Fire shares these tips for a safe Thanksgiving:

Stay in your kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in your home when cooking your turkey and check it frequently.

Keep children away from the hot stove – at least 3 feet.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle. Place lit candles out of reach of children and away from anything that can catch fire such as decorations or curtains. Better yet, use battery-powered, flameless candles.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working by pushing the test button.

