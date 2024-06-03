South County Fire open house at Lynnwood Keeler’s Corner Station June 13

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Keeler’s Corner Station 10, 3922 156th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Watch a special bunker gear demonstration at 6 p.m., practice hands-only CPR and meet your firefighters. Free cabinet locks and window stops to keep kids safe will be available while supplies last, thanks to grant funding.

School supply donations will also be accepted to benefit Hand in Hand, a local organization providing backpacks and school supplies to area children.

Keeler’s Corner Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations. Learn more here.