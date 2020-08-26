South County Fire, other Washington agencies travel to assist with California wildfires

As the California wildfires rage on, a four-person crew from South County Fire joined a Snohomish County strike team deployed last Friday to assist fire agencies in Northern California.

The five-engine strike team includes crews from Snohomish County Fire District 7, Sky Valley Fire, Camano Island Fire and Rescue and Skagit County Fire District traveling to Calistoga in Napa County. The crews have been assigned to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has consumed more than 400 structures, 300,000-plus acres and threatened 30,000 homes.

The South County Fire crew includes acting Captain Pat Moore and three firefighters, two of whom are also paramedics.

–Photos courtesy of South County Fire