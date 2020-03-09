South County Fire postponing Scout Day event

South County Fire is postponing the Scout Day event that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Scout groups and their families are encouraged to attend future open house opportunities to meet their badge requirements. For more information on other upcoming open houses, visit www.southsnofire.org/events.

