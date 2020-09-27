South County Fire promotes Jason Isotalo to assistant chief of operations

South County Fire Deputy Chief Jason Isotalo has been promoted to assistant chief of operations.

In this role, Isotalo leads the regional fire authority’s operations division, which is responsible for equipping, staffing and operating 14 fire stations to provide prompt fire and emergency medical response to more than 250,000 residents of southwest Snohomish County. He replaces Thad Hovis, who was promoted to fire chief last month.

Isotalo has spent most of his 28-year fire service career within Snohomish County. He joined Snohomish County Fire District 1 in 1999 as a firefighter/paramedic. Isotalo promoted through the ranks over the next two decades as five local fire agencies combined to become South County Fire. Prior to his promotion, he served as the Deputy Chief of Training.

Isotalo has a bachelor’s degree in paramedicine from Central Washington University. He is a member of the Snohomish County Fire Training Consortium and the Everett Community College Fire Training Program Oversight Board. Isotalo also served more than three years as an instructor at the Washington State Fire Training Academy.

“Chief Isotalo is a proven, respected and trusted leader in our organization. Our firefighters, administrative staff and the residents we serve will benefit from the depth of knowledge and experience he brings to his new role as Assistant Chief,” said Fire Chief Thad Hovis.