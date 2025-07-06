South County Fire responds to fires in Lynnwood, Everett — fireworks can’t be ruled out as a cause

South County firefighters fought two significant fires in just 24 hours during the July 4th holiday.

“The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of both fires and cannot currently rule out fireworks as the possible cause,” South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said.

On Friday, July 4, fire destroyed a carport and four vehicles at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of 164th Street Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood. Eight additional vehicles were damaged. Firefighters responded to the fire, initially reported as a dumpster fire, shortly after 11 p.m., and stopped the fire before it impacted any residential buildings. No one was hurt.

On Thursday, July 5, fire significantly damaged two homes north of Lake Stickney in Everett. Flames were coming from both homes when the first firefighters arrived shortly after 1:30 p.m. It took more than 30 firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control. Everyone inside both houses safely escaped and one dog survived. One cat died in the fire and several pets remain missing. No other injuries were reported. Support 7 and American Red Cross volunteers are assisting 15 people displaced by the fire.

South County Fire encourages all residents to use caution with any heat source as warm, dry conditions persist, Veley said. Fireworks are illegal in all of southwest Snohomish County including the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and surrounding unincorporated areas.