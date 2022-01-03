South County Fire seeks candidates to fill two vacancies on board

South County Fire is seeking candidates to fill two vacant seats on the Board of Fire Commissioners:

Commissioner Election District 4 Position: This position was vacated by Commissioner David Chan after he was elected to serve in an at-large position on the board in November. This vacancy was first announced in December and the deadline for application has now been extended to Jan. 26. Candidates for this position must be registered to vote and live within the boundaries of Commissioner Election District 4, which includes the unincorporated neighborhoods of Mariner and Lake Stickney. The candidate appointed to fill this seat will serve until the 2023 general election.

At-large Commissioner Position: This vacancy occurred because Maya Ojalehto has declined the position she was elected to in the November general election. Candidates for this position must be registered to vote and live within the boundaries of the regional fire authority (RFA), which includes the City of Lynnwood and unincorporated communities of southwest Snohomish County. The candidate appointed to fill this seat will serve until the 2023 general election.

The seven-member elected board of commissioners oversees the RFA’s long-term vision and guides the staff in achieving the goals of the RFA. Board members also represent the RFA on intergovernmental boards and committees. Commissioners attend board meetings in the evening on the first three Tuesdays of each month.

Both vacancies will be filled by board appointment. An application, including a questionnaire, and a map of commissioner district boundaries are available on the South County Fire website or by request from Board of Commissioner Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship, mblankenship@southsnofire.org, 425-551-1251.

Completed applications and questionnaires are due at headquarters no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2022.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.