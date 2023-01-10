South County Fire seeks Fire Corps volunteers

Help promote public safety and education as a Fire Corps volunteer with South County Fire.

Fire Corps members serve the community in a non-emergency role. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with:

Smoke alarm and home safety education.

Disaster preparedness and community readiness.

Public events such as fire station open houses, parades and information booths.

ACT First Aid and CPR instruction.

Child car seat education.

Peer-to-peer fall and fire prevention education for older adults.

Other programs to fit volunteer skills and interests.

Fire Corps volunteers must be at least 18 years old and reside within South County Fire’s service area: unincorporated southwest Snohomish County and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Mountlake Terrace.

To apply, complete an online Fire Corps interest form on the South County Fire website: www.southsnofire.org/volunteer. Applications close Jan. 23. Email outreach@southsnofire.org for more information.