South County Fire seeks fireworks ban in unincorporated service area

South County Fire has filed a petition with the Snohomish County Council seeking a fireworks ban within the regional fire authority’s unincorporated service area.

As the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, South County Fire serves more than 250,000 residents in southwest Snohomish County, including the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. These cities already have bans in place, but fireworks remain legal on July 4 in unincorporated communities served by the fire authority.

South County Fire’s petition is the first submitted to the Snohomish County Council under a 2016 ordinance that allows a fire service agency to request the creation of a “no firework” area, banning the sale and use of consumer fireworks within its service area boundaries. Professional public fireworks displays would still be allowed.

South County Fire officials plan to present its petition at the Snohomish County Council meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 9 a.m., in the Henry M. Jackson Board Room, Eighth Floor, Robert J. Drewel Building (Administration Building East), 3000 Rockefeller, Everett.

“We encourage residents to join us at this meeting to voice support for a ban,” said South County Fire Board Chair Jim Kenny. “Fireworks put people, property and pets at risk in our area every July 4. This is predictable, but it’s also preventable. Banning fireworks would prevent injuries, loss of life and property as well as restore a sense of security, safety and peace of mind for the people we serve.”

