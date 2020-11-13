South County Fire sets 2021 budget hearing for Nov. 17

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the regional fire authority’s proposed 2021 budget on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. during the board’s regular meeting to be conducted virtually using Zoom. The public can participate and provide comments by joining the Zoom meeting using a telephone or internet following the instructions below.

To join by telephone:

Call-in number is 1-253-215-8782.

Enter the webinar ID: 834 6351 7294

Join by internet (computer, tablet or smart phone):

Go to https://zoom.us/join

Enter the webinar ID: 834 6351 7294 and click JOIN. You will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you haven’t already done so.

Participants can use the “hand raise tool” within the Zoom program or press *9 if participating by phone to be recognized by the board chair to offer comments during the hearing.

Comments can also be submitted to the Executive Assistant to the Board of Commissioners Melissa Blankenship by email,mblankenship@southsnofire.org or voicemail, 425-551-1251. Providing comment 24 hours prior to the meeting allows time to forward the comment to the board and appropriate staff.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for review online at www.southsnofire.org/budget.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services with 14 neighborhood fire stations serving more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.

South County Fire strives to provide accessible opportunities for all members of the public. Notify the Human Resources Department, 425-551-1258 or shollenbeck@southsnofire.org at least four business days prior this hearing if any accommodations are needed.