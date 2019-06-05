South County Fire sponsoring Neighborhood Night Open House June 13

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, June 13, at Keeler’s Corner Fire Station 10, located at 3922 156th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The community event lasts from 5:30-7 p.m. and free to the public.

Meet the firefighters, learn about emergency services and programs, and find out how to protect your family from fire and injuries.

Event activities will include:

Fire engine and medic unit tours.

Free kids bicycle helmets while supplies last.

A.C.T. first aid: Learn three skills to save a life.

Safe and Healthy Aging: Information on how to stay well and independent as you age.

Keeler’s Corner Fire Station 10 is one of 14 fire stations staffed by South County Fire. The regional fire authority is the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County and the cities Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events online at www.southsnofire.org/events.