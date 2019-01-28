South County Fire to host Scout Day Feb. 9

South County Fire invites scouts, their families and the community to Scout Day on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

This fire station open house features activities to meet scout badge requirements including:

  • ACT to Save a Life first aid training
  • Wilderness first aid
  • Disaster preparedness — How to create a go-bag
  • Community helper education — Meet a firefighter and tour the fire engine and medic unit
  • Firefighter challenge course for kids
  • Fire and home safety — Home fire escape plans, smoke alarm safety and more

Learn more about upcoming fire station open houses at www.southsnofire.org/events.

 

