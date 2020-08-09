South County Fire to host video open house Thursday, Aug. 13 on Facebook Live

South County Fire will host its first virtual Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m., on Facebook Live.

This Neighborhood Night showcases the three neighborhood fire stations serving Edmonds and will include video tours of a fire engine, medic unit and the fire rescue boat. Firefighters will also share tips on how to protect your family from fire and injuries.

To participate, visit South County Fire’s Facebook page, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/SouthCountyFire/. The event is expected to run 10-15 minutes. A video of the open house will also be available to view following the event at the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org.

Neighborhood Night is the latest South County Fire program to go online during the pandemic. Free classes, such as ACT First Aid, Family Disaster Preparedness and Child Car Seat Safety, are being offered via teleconference. Kids Fire Camp activities and videos are also available online. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/education.

Plans are underway to host additional virtual Neighborhood Nights for communities served by South County Fire. The regional fire authority provides 24-hour staffing at 14 neighborhood fire stations and serves more 250,000 residents in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated communities.