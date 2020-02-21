South County Fire welcomes five new volunteers to Fire Corps

Five new volunteers have joined South County Fire’s Fire Corps.

Fire Corps volunteers serve the community and assist in promoting public safety in a variety of ways, including fire and injury prevention education, assisting at community events, and other programs to fit their skills and interest.

New volunteers are Robin Boyer, Chris Hayes, Nickita “Nick” Tucker, Judy Underhill and Merle Wong. They join a team of eight volunteers, some with a long record of community service predating the 2017 formation of the regional fire authority: Rojean Backman, Carrie Baldwin, Nancy Dungeon, Asa Louis, Betty McAuley, Wini Neill, Alan Park and Sara Trimble.

Learn more about becoming a Fire Corps volunteer at www.southsnofire.org/FireCorps.