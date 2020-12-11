South County Firefighters Foundation donates $14K to those in need

The South County Firefighters Foundation is brightening the holidays for those in need this season, making donations totaling more than $14,000 to local youth, families and organizations.

Firefighters visited College Place Elementary in Lynnwood Thursday, handing out $3,000 in gift cards to 15 families, along with toys for the children, said the Foundation’s Melissa Beard.

In addition, the foundation is donating $2,000 to each food bank in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, along with donations to Dawson Place Child Advocacy Center, Cocoon House for young people facing homelessness, and the Safe Kids car seat program.