South County Fire’s Saturday Scout Day rescheduled due to weather

South County Fire’s Scout Day at the Fire Station event has been canceled for Saturday, Jan. 13, due to very cold temperatures and icy conditions. The event will be rescheduled for Feb. 17.

South County Fire said its number-one priority is the safety of the community. Everyone is reminded to use extra caution on icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots as below-freezing temperatures continue through the weekend.

The rescheduled Scout Day will be Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave., Everett. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue will host a second Scout Day on Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Clearview Fire Station 71, 8010 180th St. S.E., Snohomish.

Register your group in advance at bit.ly/SnocoScoutDay.