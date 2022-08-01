South County Walks continue in Lynnwood on Thursdays

Lynnwood Walks continue Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W. Walks are typically two to three miles and routes will vary based on location.

The event is family friendly and open to all.

Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time registration form online and then walk as often as you want — no further sign-up needed.

Lynnwood Walks is part of a larger South County Walks program in partnership with Verdant Health Commission, the City of Edmonds, and the City of Mountlake Terrace. To learn about other walks visit www.verdanthealth.org