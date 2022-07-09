South County Walks return July 11-Sept. 1

South County Walks are back this summer in the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, running from Monday, July 11-Thursday, Sept. 1.
These free walks are typically two to three miles and routes will vary based on location.
Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time online registration form and then walk as often as you want. No further sign-up is needed
Participants will also be eligible for a prize drawing.
Walk locations and dates are:
Lynnwood
Mondays at 6 p.m.
Verdant Community Wellness Center
4710 196th St. S.W.
Edmonds
Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
Edmonds Waterfront Center
220 Railroad Ave.
Mountlake Terrace
Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion
5303 228th St. S.W.
Lynnwood
Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Lynnwood Rec Center
18900 44th Ave. W.
For more information, visit verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.
