South County Walks return July 11-Sept. 1

South County Walks are back this summer in the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, running from Monday, July 11-Thursday, Sept. 1.

These free walks are typically two to three miles and routes will vary based on location.

Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time online registration form and then walk as often as you want. No further sign-up is needed

Participants will also be eligible for a prize drawing.

Walk locations and dates are:

Lynnwood

Mondays at 6 p.m.

Verdant Community Wellness Center

4710 196th St. S.W.

Edmonds

Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.

Edmonds Waterfront Center

220 Railroad Ave.

Mountlake Terrace

Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion

5303 228th St. S.W.

Lynnwood

Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Lynnwood Rec Center

18900 44th Ave. W.

For more information, visit verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.