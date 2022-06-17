South Lynnwood Neighborhood Park grand reopening on June 22

The City of Lynnwood, Trust for Public Land and Kaiser Permanente will celebrate the reopening of South Lynnwood Park with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. The newly-renovated park will serve over 2,000 residents who live within a 10-minute walk. Utilizing input from the community, the park will now include new amenities such as pickleball courts, a bike service station and expanded play and gathering spaces.

“After two years of working with South Lynnwood residents to design a park that meets local needs, the City of Lynnwood is excited to reopen the South Lynnwood Park,” said Deputy Parks Director Sarah Olson. “These renovations increase accessibility, add more fun for families and provide expanded health opportunities.”

The renovations are the first updates the park has received since its development in 1978. South Lynnwood Park will serve the most diverse and lowest-income community in the City of Lynnwood, an area that has been historically underserved.

Renovations to the four-acre park were made possible by community engagement and planning support, as well as funding from Trust for Public Land, private funding from Kaiser Permanente and grants from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“All people deserve quality, close-to-home access to the outdoors within their communities,” said Sarneshea Evans of Trust for Public Land. “South Lynnwood Park is a perfect example of how parks can improve community health and protect the environment at the same time.”

The park was redesigned as a space to help community members exercise, gather and access greenspace that is critical for a healthy life. Improvements include better sightlines so parents can more easily track their children at play, better access for people with disabilities and an improved picnic area and pond.

“Kaiser Permanente believes good health extends beyond the doctor’s office and begins with healthy environments including accessible parks and safe playgrounds,” said Dr. Elisa Frost Granger, associate medical director of primary care at the Kaiser Permanente Lynnwood Medical Center. “We’re honored to support South Lynnwood Park as an investment in keeping our community healthy.”

A full list of new park features includes: