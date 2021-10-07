South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan now available for public comment

What could South Lynnwood be like in 20 years? The South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan establishes a vision generated by the communities in the South Lynnwood neighborhood, and you can learn more through the following options:

Public comments can be provided via the online comment form, email, or mail (20816 44th Ave .W., Suite 230, Lynnwood WA 98036). Comments on the plan will be accepted until Nov.22, 2021. Public comments on the SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance will be accepted until Oct. 19, 2021.

For more information, visit the project website or contact Ashley Winchell at 425-670-5411 or planning@lynnwoodwa.gov.

Review the plan and learn more at www.LynnwoodWA.gov/SouthLynnwood